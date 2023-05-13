I would like to do more reality shows and movies – Fantana

Singer, Fantana

Ghanaian singer Francine Koffie widely known as Fantana has revealed that she has developed a keen interest in reality shows and movies after making her debut appearance in the popular reality show, Young, Famous and African.

Speaking in an interview on Y 107.9 FM’s Myd Morning Radio Show with host, Rev Erskine, Fantana shared her experience filming for the show and her future aspirations.



“I was in South Africa for four months filming for the show. They just really loved me,” she said. “After doing that and being on cameras and TV a lot, I feel comfortable and kind of considering doing more movies or probably TV shows as well.”



Fantana also shared how she landed a role on the show. “I developed interest after I watched the first season myself and later sent a casting tape of myself to Peace Hyde, one of the producers on the show. They liked it and I ended up doing a serious one and then I ended up on the show,” she said.

The young Ghanaian musician believes the experience on Young, Famous and African has opened up new possibilities for her in the entertainment industry as she is eager to explore them further.



Fantana is however set to release her debut project dubbed, “Pills and Concoctions” in July.