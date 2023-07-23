‘I would look at certain considerations if a political party approached me again’ – Adjetey Anang

Veteran actor, Adjetey Anang

Celebrated Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang has revealed that he would consider accepting an offer from a political party to endorse a candidate should he be approached again.

In his book, ‘Adjetey Anang: A Story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience,’ the actor revealed that he turned down a juicy offer from a politician of a ruling government to endorse the party’s candidate.



However, in a recent interview with Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z, the veteran actor revealed that should he be approached with a similar offer, he would not turn it down outrightly but consider certain factors to determine whether he would accept the offer or not.



According to Adjetey Anang, times have changed and Ghanaians have evolved to a stage where the majority would not necessarily penalize a person because of their political choice.



“If they came today, we might look at fear considerations, at the time it was a different period, and I think that we have come far as a people, we are still very sensitive but I think we are accepting the fact that people have a choice to come out boldly and choose a political party even though it is still early days yet,” he explained.

He added, “We are still not at a place like the USA, where you can come out and say, I support Obama without any stigma and still have the benefits they deserve but today, I would consider a few things.”



Adjetey Anang, 50, launched his memoir on his golden jubilee anniversary.



The memoir titled ‘Adjetey Anang: A story of Faith, Imperfection and Resilience’ tells Adjetey Anang’s journey to stardom, his impact, lessons, struggles, and the sacrifices which have shaped him over the years.



EAN/BB