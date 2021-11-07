I would love to have a song with Akwaboah – Gospel musician Ophelia

Singer, Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Veteran gospel musician and fashion designer, Abena Serwaa Ophelia who was once known as Ophelia Nyantakyi has expressed her love for highlife artiste Akwaboah Jnr.

According to Ophelia she would love to feature songwriter and singer Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, known by his stage name Akwaboah Jnr.



In an interview on XZONE show on TV XYZ the “Tumi Wura” hit maker revealed that, they are already working on a song.



Speaking about his relationship with Akwaboah, she said it’s a mother and son type of relationship.

“I’m looking forward to work with Akwaboah. Akwaboah is my son so I feel like having a song with him it’s not a lie it on the pipeline, very soon it will be out,” she said.



