‘I would not accept sponsorship, and endorsement deals from betting companies - Joe Mettle

Betting and gambling are against my principles, says Joe Mettle

Prolific Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle has made it public that he would not be accepting gifts or cash from betting companies even if they come in the form of sponsorship or through an endorsement deal.



Speaking as a guest on the Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, the ‘Turning around’ singer explained that, he does not support betting and any other form of gambling, as such, he cannot accept gifts and cash from betting companies.

Joe Mettle believes that these firms after sponsoring would require benefactors to market their products and services, something against his principles.



He said, “If I am approached by a betting company for endorsement, my response would be a firm no. As a gospel musician, I need to know when and where to draw the line. Even if such a company approaches me to sponsor my KADOSH tour, I won’t take it. No company will give you money without expecting anything in return.”



Joe Mettle acknowledged that betting is not captured as a sin in the Bible. However, anything that triggers a guilty conscience is a sin.



“I haven’t seen it in the bible that betting is a sin, but anything that triggers a guilty conscience can be considered as one. Anything that triggers your mind when you are about to do something (especially when the deed isn’t stated in the Bible as sinful), but if Jesus is standing next to you, will you do it?” Joe Mettle explained.