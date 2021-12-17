I would not mind featuring Patapaa – Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian Musician, Fancy Gadam

Ghanaian afro-pop artiste Fancy Gadam has said he will collaborate with hiplife artiste Patapaa any time the opportunity presents itself.

Asked if he would mind collaborating with the Pa2pa singer, he said: "Oh! Why not? He’s a brother".



“Why not? Because everybody has fans and then Fancy Gadam wants to cut across everywhere and, so, the Patapaa soldiers [too], I would want to have,” he told show host Doctor Kay on Accra100.5FM’s Nkran Kwanso on Wednesday, 8 December 2021.



According to the artiste, he does not write his music but just creates it.

“I write music myself. I compose my music. So, every song on that EP is composed by me. Although I don’t write music, I just create it.”



Known in real life as Mujahid Ahmed Bello, the 2017 VGMAs Best New Artiste is currently promoting his new EP titled: ‘One Dawn.’



The ‘One Dawn’ EP has eight songs.