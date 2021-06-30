I would rather prefer being a hookup girl than have a boyfriend - Chelsea Brown

Hookup girl, Chelsea Brown has indicated that she would rather have sex with strangers for money than with a boyfriend for free.

According to Chelsea, boyfriends just have sex with their girlfriends and do not even give them transport sometimes hence her decision to venture into the ‘business.’



She made the revelation on SVTV Africa, stating that after heartbreak with her irresponsible baby daddy, she had to cater for her child and her family.



“I came to Accra three years ago but I began hookup almost a year ago. So I decided to become a hookup girl so that I could make a property for my son and the betrayal is too much,” she said.



Speaking on how she began the sex trade, Chelsea indicated that “I met a lady at the mall and she introduced me to several hookup groups. That’s when I got my first client. He paid me 800gh. So I became excited about it and thought I would never let any man have sex with me for free again.”

Popularly known as baddestb**ch46 on Snapchat, she revealed that she has introduced several girls into the act because “I don’t like to see my fellow woman being cheated.”



Responding to whether she is any different to prostitutes on the street, Chelsea disclosed “that hookup is more classy than ‘ashawo’.”



Kindly watch the full interview below;



