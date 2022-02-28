I would reject movie scripts that would interfere with my restaurant - Luckie Lawson

Luckie Lawson says she will be willing to shoot a movie a year because of her restaurant

Luckie Lawson has said she would reject any movie script that would take her attention away from seeing to the affairs of her restaurant.



“When the script comes and it won’t interfere with business in any way, I will go for it. For instance, I shot a series titled 'Storm' last year but if the shooting would interfere with my businesses, then I am afraid I would have to reject it,” she told Graphic Showbiz.



According to Luckie, she will be willing to shoot one movie a year if she gets an exceptional script.

“If I get one good script and shoot a movie once in a year, I will be okay but as for my restaurant, I am so passionate about it. It’s like the air I breathe. Besides, in these times, you can’t depend on movies when you have family and children.



“How many movies are you shooting in a month or even in a whole year? And how much are they paying you? You can’t survive only on acting so I will always choose my restaurant and real estate businesses overacting,” she said.



Before Luckie started her food business, she ventured into movie production with her debut production in 2010. Titled ‘Silence Is Golden’, the movie featured Nollywood’s big names Ramsey Nouah and Chika Ike.



In 2011, she came back hard with ‘Familiar Strangers’, a movie that made extensive use of Ghanaian actors such as John Dumelo, Nana Ama McBrown, Prince David Osei and a host of others.