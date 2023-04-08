'I would’ve been aimless in life if I never became a musician' – Kweku Flick

Kweku Flick is a popular Ghanaian srtiste

Andy Osei Sarfo popularly known in showbiz circles as Kweku Flick has established that music is the best thing to ever happen to him.

According to the 'Money' hitmaker, he didn’t have plans to venture into any profession during his school days until he got a passion to do music.



He told Castle FM's Amansan Krakye that, “I’m not sure I can ever stop doing music because music has helped me and if not for music I wouldn’t know what I’ll be doing right now.



“Because I don’t know whether I’ll become a Doctor, Police or Bank Manager since I didn’t have any other profession in mind that I was eager to do. At the beginning, it was only about going to school until I got a passion for music so as for music even if I stop doing it I’ll have done myself a great disservice," he said.

Kweku Flick added that although he has the tendency of taking up other side jobs, music is a constant venture in his life.



“I can do a lot of side businesses alongside music but to quit music entirely is something that I’ll never contemplate on it because I can’t stop,” he stressed.



Flick became more popular during the 2022 FIFA World Cup season when he composed a song to honour Black Stars player, Mohamed Kudus.