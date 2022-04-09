I would’ve been depressed if I didn’t win the Grammy’s - C-Tea

C-Tea, Producer

Ghanaian Grammy award-winning producer, singer and songwriter, C-Tea Beats, has expressed how he feels about winning the Grammy award.

In an interview on the Dryve of your Lyfe on Y107.9FM, he told host, Kojo Manuel that the feeling of winning a Grammy award is even sweeter than celebrating a birthday and he is very excited about it.



“This one is you being recognized worldwide and at the highest peak of the job that you do. I was saying to Kayso in the car that I’ve been doing this for almost fifteen years and if I never had any achievement, I would really be depressed but this one took me from zero to a hundred”, he said.

C-Tea bluntly said that he is really happy about the award and he will talk about it any day even if people will say that he is bragging or being arrogant.



Jonathan Takyi Mensah aka C-Tea, is a young afro-pop singer and producer who grew up in Agona Swedru in the Central region of Ghana. He has songs by the likes of Sarkodie, Bolo J and Davido bearing his production credits and recently became Ghana’s latest Grammy award-winning producer after the recent album, ‘Subconsciously’, which he produced for Black Coffee, won the Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammy’s.