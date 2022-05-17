I wouldn’t be ‘rapper of the year’ if I allowed others to jab me – Lyrical Joe

Lyrical Joe

Ghanaian Rappers, Lyrical Joe and Amerado, have been throwing tantrums at each other for some time now and it seems Lyrical Joe still holding on. Just after winning the Best Rap Performance Award at the VGMAs, the rapper is seen in a video dissing Amerado like his life depends on it.

In an interview with Rev. Erskine on the Myd-Morning Radio Show on YFM, Lyrical Joe, explained why he went berserk on Amerado. According to him, the rapper came at him first, hence he had to retaliate to prove he is ‘rapper of the year’ by action.



“It’s not really anything big for me. Rap is a competitive thing and sometimes, people feel like they can throw jabs at you, so it’s just good sometimes to let them know the reason why I just took rapper of the year. What kind of rapper of the year would I be if I keep quiet and let somebody just throw a jab at me”, he said.

“It is just like Kendrick Lamar said on Control that you’re my guys but I’m trying to murder everybody so as far as rap goes, it’s a competitive thing,” he said.