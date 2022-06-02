0
Menu
Entertainment

I write to uplift the depressed – Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena 597x424 1?fit=597%2C424&ssl=1 Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian singer, Kwabena Kwabena, has disclosed what he puts into consideration before writing his songs.

Speaking to Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM) on Y97.9FM’s ‘Dryve of Your Lyfe Show’, Kwabena Kwabena said, “I consider the listener. As a matter of fact, I don’t sit down to write music to actually make myself feel better as a musician, to be popular, or gain something out of it. I’m only thinking about the person listening to the music and how I can connect to the person’s soul.”

Kwabena Kwabena also added that he thinks about the listener being in any form of distress or being depressed.

“I will want to lift you up at that point in time with my songs so that’s what’s always running through my head when I’m composing a song,” he added.

According to him, fans sometimes approach him to confirm how his songs have changed their lives.

“Praise be to God, he has used my music to save a lot of people and I am very grateful for that,” he asserted.

Source: yfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Player ratings: How Black Stars players performed against Madagascar
Five things we learnt from Ghana's 3-0 victory over Madagascar
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
June 4 armed demo: Captain Smart 'exposed' by WhatsApp conversation
Record-breaking events under Akufo-Addo that will go down in history
Sam George's threat to beat Australian High Commissioner pops up
Stones, teargas and warning shots as Wa youth demand release of 'sex tape' floggers
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game