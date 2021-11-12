IGP-Creative arts meeting: These celebrities claim they were ‘shut out’

Some celebrities who claim weren't invited to IGP’s sitting

• Reggie Rockstone's wife complains bitterly about her husband being left out of meeting

• LilWin disappointed he wasn't informed



• Irene logan mentioned she stays out of such conversations on who they invite and not



In the recent development, some celebrities have come out to express their dissatisfaction over the recent IGP meeting that was held at the Ghana Police Service Headquarters in Accra.



These individuals have disclosed their unawareness concerning the open forum which was held between the Inspector General of Police and the creative arts industry.



Let's take a look at these celebrities and their concerns below

Reggie Rockstone



The first on the list is hiplife originator, Reggie Rockstone, who in a family’s regular update shared on Instagram but this time was about the recent meeting with the IGP.



Zilla Limann, wife of legendary Ghanaian rapper Reggie Rockstone in exasperation expressed why her husband was not invited to the Inspector General of Police’s meeting with people in the media industry and creative arts.



Zilla as she is known highlighted in the video shared on social media by the couple in their families daily vlogs on Instagram.



In the video she asks her husband why he wasn't invited to the IGP meeting with people in the creative arts industry, stating it wasn't right on the part of whoever organised the meeting and will find out who.

“They forgot Reggie Rockstone, the originator of the art. Were you ill? have you travelled? are you not very accessible"?. Who and who were there? Who put this thing together?” she questioned



LilWin



LilWin has indicated he was surprised he was not invited over to the IGP’s meeting with the stars.



The actor alleged he was not invited because he believes they consider him unfit to be called a celebrity which is what he thinks and that to him feels unfair.



He also mentioned meeting Agya Koo who told him nothing about the meeting but was present.

“I met Agya Koo at the airport; it was via him that I learned that people in the creative arts business had a meeting with the IGP in Accra, and I had no information about it; no one invited me, and no one informed me about it.



Irene Logan



Irene Logan who also has not been left out commented under Reggie Rockstone’s video saying she felt the same way and tries to stay out of conversations about leaving certain people in the media and creative arts industry out.



“I felt the same way. I usually stay out of these conversations but I completely agree you should have been at the forefront of it all. #respectthegrandpapa,” she commented.