IGP Dampare to meet Ghanaian celebrities

The Inspector-General of Police George Akufo Dampare has extended an official invitation to Ghanaian celebrities for a closed-door meeting.

This was disclosed by television personality Afia Schwarzenegger in a self-recorded video posted to her social media pages.



In the video shared on her official Instagram page, Afia Schwarzenegger revealed that the meeting is scheduled to take place at the police headquarters in Accra Wednesday, November 10th 2021 at 9 am prompt.



The purpose of the meeting is not yet known but all celebrities and stakeholders in the creative arts industry are expected to be in attendance.

