IGP called to wish me a happy birthday - Abeiku Santana

Abeiku Santana and wife

Abeiku Santana celebrates birthday

IGP celebrates with him



He kisses wife passionately for the birthday surprise



Renowned media personality, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana also known as Abeiku Santana, has disclosed that the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, called him on his birthday to celebrate him.



He disclosed this at a surprise party organized by his wife, close family members, and media personalities, a day after his birthday.

Whiles in shock and speechless, Santana expressed his profound gratitude to those who pulled the surprise at him, including the IGP.



“Honestly, I’m very grateful; yesterday I wanted to cry but I couldn’t. I tried so much to cry but I could not cry. But from my heart I am very grateful, I was so emotional and began asking myself questions why I am being loved like that. You know for IGP to call and also say hey, I want to also wish you a happy birthday is……I have seen that everyone is calling and so I also had to," he mentioned.



The Okay FM presenter was also captured passionately kissing his wife during the surprise party and indicated that his kiss was a form of challenge to rival Shatta Wale’s viral kiss video to his girlfriend.



The notable journalist celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to mark his 45th birthday anniversary.