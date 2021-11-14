IGP-celebrities meeting unprecedented, fantastic novelty – Amandzeba, Provencal

The IGP met with scores of Ghanaian celebrities at the Police headquarters in Accra

Highlife artiste Amandzeba Nat Brew and veteran actor Oscar Provencal have showered praises on Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare over their meeting with creative arts stakeholders.

The meeting formed part of the IGP’s meetings with various identifiable groups to help foster security consciousness in the country.



Sharing his opinion on the meeting, Amandzeba stated in an interview with CTV that;



“I think it’s a novelty for an invitation to have come from the head of the security to have interactions with artists; I think it is in the right direction. I think for once, an official has indicated his regard, respect for what we do. It is unprecedented. We probably will have to take our cases there but we don’t normally get invited”.



“So, this is something that is of value to me even though I was not present, I’m sure whoever was present and whatever was discussed would have inured to our benefit”, he added.

Oscar Provencal on the same platform also shared his sentiments.



“I was informed, I was called the day before by Ken Fiati that it was going on but, unfortunately for me, I had a meeting in parliament at the same time so I couldn’t attend but, once again, it’s a fantastic novelty. I think it’s a recognition of what the creative arts is to society. Kudos to the IGP for that and policing is a collective responsibility and when you have influencers as we are called in the system, you have to work with your influencers”.



