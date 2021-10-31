IGP must summon Ajagurajah immediately – Bulldog

• Bulldog disagrees with the assertion that prison kills the destinies of convicts

• Bulldog lists individuals whose career skyrocketed after serving jail term



• Bulldog chastises Ajagurajah over ‘spiritual bath’ comments



Bulldog has called on the IGP to immediately invite Ajagurajah movement founder, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, over some comments which he believes are derogatory to the prison institution.



One can recall that in an earlier interview with Peace FM’s Akwasi Aboagye, the Ajagurajah founder described the prison yard as a place where destinies are either swapped or buried.



Bishop Kwabena Asiamah said there are some spiritual systems in the prison yard which kills the shine of any individual who has ever been there.

The prophet was alleged to have said, the state of the prison is such that any individual must bow before entering the yard, an act which according to him clears any good spiritual backing an individual possess.



The Ajaguarajah founder made these comments while commending Shatta Wale and Medikal for performing the spiritual bath.



He said any celebrity who goes to jail and doesn’t perform the spiritual bath after release would lose their shine and as such, it was a good thing Shatta and Medikal embarked on such an exercise.



But reacting to all these comments Bulldog said “Has Ajagurajah been to jail before? Is the prison yard a hen coop that you’ll have to bend or bow before entering? What experience does he have? What is making him say those things? It is a big gate. We have been there several times and we are still here.



“If he is talking about negative effects and the fact that people’s live mess up once they step in prison, then I can mention several names of people who became very prominent after spending time there. The likes of Tsatsu Tsikata and even Mandela who spent 27 years in prison shot to the highest peak of their career when they were out of prison. Let’s be serious for once in this country. He must be invited by the IGP because the place is an institution and he is speaking ill of it. He should be invited by the police tomorrow or even Monday. Sometimes when we need to be sensible in our speeches,” he added.

