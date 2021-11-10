IGP to meet creative Arts industry players today

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare will today, November 10, 2021, meet with members of the Creative Arts industry.

The meeting will be held at the National Police Headquarters Cafeteria Conference Room, Accra at 10:am.



The Police Chief has in recent weeks met with different interest groups across the social strata by way on interfacing on how to better policing in the country.



He recently met with Civil Society Organizations having earlier met with members of the media fraternity.

A meeting with heads of the clergy and faith-based organizations has also taken place as has one with bankers association.



A Police press invite to the program



