IWD: 20 Ghanaian female presenters who boss

Ghanaian female presenters

Ghanaian women have for years made a name for themselves across all sectors.

When it comes to the media space, some phenomenal women have cemented their names with their years of hard work and impact in the country.



As the world marks this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) under the theme, “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”, GhanaWeb throws the spotlight on 20 of the country’s celebrated presenters who are known for their command over the microphone.



The likes of Anita Erskine, Peace Hyde, Deloris Frimpong Manso among many other household names have inspired young girls with their success stories and work ethics.



What better way than to celebrate our superwomen on this special occasion for breaking barriers.



In no special order, where are the female presenters who boss!



1 Anita Erskine - Host of Sheroes







2 Deloris Frimpong Manso - Host of Delay Show





3 Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku - Host of We Got This Africa







4 Peace Hyde - Forbes Africa







5 Caroline Sampson - Event Host







6 Sika Osei - Event Host







7 Berla Mundi - Television Presenter





8 Paulina Dedaa Opoku - Host of Moans & Cuddles







9 Nana Aba Anamoah - Television Presenter







10 Elsie Lamar - Host of Talkertainment







11 MzGee - Event Host





12 Anita Akuffo - Television Presenter







13 Serwaa Amihere - Television Presenter







14 Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, MBE - Host of Dentaa Show







15 Stacy Amoateng - Host of Restoration with Stacy







16 Tilly Akua Nipaa - Host of The Female Show





17 Doreen Avio - Event Host







18 Ohemaa Woy3gy3 - Host of Y'adwuma Nie







19 Bianca Buckman - Host of Culture & Money







20 Jackie Is EveryWhere - Host of Xpressives



