IWD: Kafui Danku weeps recounting how 8 year old girl was sexually abused

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghanaian Actress Kafui Danku shed tears as she advocates the enforcement of a law protecting child abuses in the country.

Reports indicate that there have been recent abusive cases in the country and these women are forced to settle the issues out of Court which sometimes lead to suicide and mental breakdown.

Kafui said there are a lot of children and women out there who have been abused and nothing has been done about it.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Ms. Danku said if she had the chance to be President for 24hrs she would rather focus more on such issues.

She added that even though she uses her platform to advocate and talk about issues regarding women, it is” sometimes very depressing reading and listening to what some women go through”.

She is therefore calling on all women to ”’speak up on such issues as the world marks International Women’s Day.

