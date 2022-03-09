IWD: Let’s be our sister’s keeper – Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim, Actress

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has urged Ghanaian women to focus on supporting one another instead of working to bring each other down.

According to the actress, women can achieve gender equality across all spheres of life if they watch out for each other instead of bringing each other down.



In a post on Instagram to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, the actress said: “Women are in the world pushing for gender equality in every sector of life; so ladies, let’s stop the double standards and focus on supporting each other rather than bringing each other down”.

“Let’s be our sister’s keeper and watch how powerful we can conquer the world together.”