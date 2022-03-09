0
Menu
Entertainment

IWD: Let’s be our sister’s keeper – Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim 39.png Juliet Ibrahim, Actress

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Actress Juliet Ibrahim has urged Ghanaian women to focus on supporting one another instead of working to bring each other down.

According to the actress, women can achieve gender equality across all spheres of life if they watch out for each other instead of bringing each other down.

In a post on Instagram to mark International Women’s Day on Tuesday, 8 March 2022, the actress said: “Women are in the world pushing for gender equality in every sector of life; so ladies, let’s stop the double standards and focus on supporting each other rather than bringing each other down”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)



“Let’s be our sister’s keeper and watch how powerful we can conquer the world together.”
Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP and Chieftaincy Minister not dead – Family
Any by-election will be 'mid-term referendum' for NPP - Bright Simmons
Sam George 'mocks' government
Why did Akufo-Addo take commercial flight to Dubai
People who have done time at Nsawam now policemen - Sam George
No NPP candidate can unseat Andrew Amoako - Ben Ephson
God prepared Agyemang Rawlings for the Presidency - Amoako Atta
Our juices were flowing - Stephanie Benson recounts erotic moments
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey