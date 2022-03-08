IWD: Women can run businesses and families at the same time - Valerie Obaze

CEO of R&R Luxury, Valerie Obaze

Women mark IWD

Akufo-Addo's daughter celebrates female business owners



Valerie Obaze speaks of biases in the manufacturing industry



As part of this year's International Women's Day (IWD) celebrations, Valerie Obaze, the daughter of the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reminded the world of the power women possess when it comes to managing their homes and also running top businesses.



Women across the globe have marked IWD with words of encouragement to young girls and women across all sectors who are breaking barriers wherever they find themselves.



Valerie, the Chief Executive Officer of R&R Luxury, in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, March 8, applauded women for breaking the bias.

She again acknowledged the efforts of female business owners who still manage to take care of their homes despite the demanding nature of their jobs.



According to her, women have been able to break the bias in the manufacturing sector as more of them are venturing into production, a field where women can boast of success stories.



In a photo that captured her giving a 'side eye', she wrote: "The look you give when you hear people say that women don’t belong in manufacturing, or women can’t run successful businesses and families at the same time. Happy International Women’s Day 2022 to my women, out there changing statistics and breaking the bias. #breakthebias."



See Valerie Obaze's post below:



