Ibrahim Mahama celebrates with Burna Boy in a nightclub

Burna Boy and Ibrahim Mahama hanged out at the Twist Nighclub

Nigerian music star Burna Boy has been spotted in Ghana hanging out with business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama.

In a video posted by blogger Ghhyper, Burna is seen partying with Ibrahim Mahama who was crowned the ultimate Man of the Year at the 2022 EMY Africa Awards which took place on October 1, 2022, at the Grand Arena in Ghana.



According to the post, Mr Mahama and his team took to the Twist Nightclub in Accra to celebrate his wins at the EMY awards after the event.

Watch video below:



