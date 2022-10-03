Ibrahim Mahama crowned 'Man of the Year' at EMY's award event

Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former president John Dramani Mahama was adjudged Man of the Year at the 2022 EMY Africa Awards which took place on October 1, 2022, at the Grand Arena
The business mogul who is CEO of Engineers and Planners and Dzata Cement was feted by the organizers for his leadership in the area of business.
The award ceremony was a black tie event that saw lots of business people in attendance. Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was the special guest of honour.
Over twenty plaques were given to winners across different categories amid lots of music, food and drinks.
After the event, Ibrahim Mahama was spotted at the Twist Nightclub in Accra apparently celebrating his award with close associated.
In a video posted by blogger Ghhyper, the Dzata Cement boss is seen partying with Nigeria's Burna Boy, the African Afrobeats star.
Here's the full list of winners at EMY 2022:
Man of The Year (Health) – Dr. Elikem Tamakloe
Man of The Year (Agriculture) – Alhaji Mashud Mohammed
Man of The Year (Technology) – Andrew Takyi-Appiah
Man of The Year (Sports) – Benjamin Azamati
Humanitarian Award – Alex Dadey
Discovery of the Year Award – Free The Youth (FTY)
Guardian Guard Award – Lanre Olusola
Lifetime Achievement Award – Joe Lartey
Designer of the Year – Ezekiel Yartel
Young Achiever (Female) – Audrey Maame Esi Swatson
Settler Award – Amaar Deep S. Hari
Man of Courage Award – Nii Quaye Brown
Creative Arts and Support Award – Tony Tometey
Actor of the Year – Adjetey Annan
Media Excellence Award – Ayo Animashaun
Group of the Year – Rotary Club
Man of the Year (Music) – Kofi Kinaata
Brand of the Year – Caveman Watch
Young Achiever (Male) Award – Richie Mensah
Continental Film Icon Award – Richard Mofe Damijo
Continental Music Icon Award – Michael C. Ajereh (Don Jazzy)
Man of Style – Trevor Sturrman
Green Corporate Star Award – Coliba Ghana
Magnate of The Year – Kwame Ofosu Bamfo
Man of the Year (Africa)- Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina
Woman of the Year – Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann
Man of the Year – Ibrahim Mahama
- Presidential staffer 'links' government critic Steve Hanke to John Mahama
- I haven't paid dues for 10 years - Betty-Mould slams 'partisan' Bar Association
- Your attack on Mahama 'disrespectful, upsetting' - Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
- I won’t boo Mahama if he becomes president again – KT Hammond ‘schools’ youth on courtesy
- Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up: Here is why
- Read all related articles