Ibrahim Mahama cruises on a speed boat with Black Sherif’s ‘Oil in my head’

Ghanaian multi-billionaire, Ibrahim Mahama, has shared a video of himself on social media, embarking on a fun boat cruise.

In the said video shared on his Instagram page, the popular business mogul was spotted alone on a speed boat riding on the sea at an unknown location.



He shared the video using Black Sherif’s popular ‘Oil in my head’ song, with the caption, ‘Hard work pays $$’.



However, netizens were unhappy to see Mr. Mahama without a live jacket.



While some chastised him for ‘dangerously cruising’ on an estuary without a live jacket, others disagreed with the assertion that the act could be harmful.



“Chairman please don't forget to wear your life jacket when cruising we need you more than you need yourself. Thank you,” A concerned user shared under his post.



“All those talking about life jacket…this is not a jet ski …this is a speed boat like that canoe…did u guys see any of the fishermen wearing life jackets… this boat does drown easily…this is like telling someone on a yacht to wear life jacket,” A netizen challenged the notion.

Meanwhile, the wealthy businessman reportedly owns a yacht, jet skis, speed boats, a private jet, and other countless properties.



EB/BB