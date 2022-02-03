Ibrahim Mahama gives Mona4Real a kiss on the cheek at dinner

Ibrahim Mahama ‘chills’ with Mona4Real at Despite’s birthday dinner

Despite celebrates 60th birthday



Celebrities grace Despite's dinner



Ghanaian socialite, Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as ‘Mona4Real’ did not only grab a seat by Ibrahim Mahama but also enjoyed a kiss from the popular businessman at Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s 60th birthday dinner.



In some videos making rounds on the internet, Ibrahim Mahama was spotted kissing Mona4Real’s cheeks while they posed for the camera, an act that has stoked conversation on social media.



Although Mona4Real attended the event with Salma her best friend, she (Mona) shifted her seat and sat right beside the wealthy businessman at a point.

In a separate scene, Mona was sipping on a glass of champagne and was constantly switching attention between Despite’s cake cutting ceremony and her seating mate, Ibrahim Mahama.



Social media users have since reacted to their public display of affection at the ceremony.



Their concerns are on the back of earlier rumours that the two are in an amorous relationship. The speculations were rife after he was spotted at her birthday party sometime in 2020.



There were also several reports that her birthday presents, a TRASSACO house, and Range Rover, were gifted to her by the businessman. The car gift rumour was fueled by Chairman Wontumi, the New Patriotic Party's Ashanti Regional Chairman.



Consequently, Ibrahim Mahama sued Chairman Wontumi. He demanded a compensation of GH¢5 million from the politician for damages to his hard-earned reputation.

Watch the videos below







