Ibrahim Mahama pleads with governmental agencies to support creative industry

Ibrahim Mahama, Artist

Author and artist, Ibrahim Mahama has called on the central government of Ghana to support the art industry and artists in Ghana.

Speaking on the ‘Y Lounge’ with Akosua Hanson on Y 107.9 FM, he mentioned that the ministry of tourism and culture needed to roll out policies to cushion artists and improve the arts industry in the country.



“I think it comes down to policymaking, so I think generally through the ministry of tourism and culture, there could be certain policies that are introduced to cushion artists,” he said.



He lamented that the development of Ghanaian artists had stalled because, the intent was to make money and satisfy their economic needs, which was not so. He explained that there were steps and processes to follow when creating works of art.

“The problem with the development of artists is that a lot of artists just feel that they need to produce arts to make money, but art is not specifically about that, there’s a research process, there’s a sense of intuition, there’s the risk taken,” he said.



Ibrahim Mahama finally mentioned that artists needed the right systems in place to help improve their work and working conditions in the country to support their families.



Ibrahim Mahama is a Ghanaian author and an artist of monumental installations born in 1987. He obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree in Painting and Sculpture in 2013 and a bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Painting in 2010 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana. He currently lives and works in Tamale, in the Northern part of Ghana, and has established a Plane Art Gallery with an abandoned plane.