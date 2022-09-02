Ice Prince arrested for assaulting, threatening to throw police in river

Nigerian rapper Ice Prince arrested

Nigerian rapper, Panshak Henry Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince Zamani, has been arrested for allegedly abducting a police officer and threatening to throw him in a river.

In the tweet shared by the Lagos State Superintendant of Police, Benjamin Hudenyin, the police broke the news detailing how the singer was arrested.



The post was accompanied by a photo of the rapper in handcuffs while wearing white overall attire.



“At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station.



“After that, he abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and will be arraigned today,” he tweeted on September 2, 2022.



To confirm the news, Nigerian PremiumNews.com in a report disclosed that Mr. Hundeyin confirmed the incident during a telephone interview with them on Friday.



“The incident occurred around Lekki Phase 1, but he was arrested in Victoria Island. Ice Prince would be arraigned at the Magistrate's court in Ajah on Friday morning,” he disclosed.

At 3am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today. pic.twitter.com/jLazuYOUal — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) September 2, 2022

