If Ambolley were an artiste today, nobody would listen to his songs - Bulldog

Bulldog rubbishes Gyedu-Blay Ambolley's talent

Bulldog has descended on veteran artiste Gyedu-Blay Ambolley for criticising Shatta Wale for claiming ‘Dancehall King’ title, stating that dancehall music originates from Jamaica.



According to Bulldog, while speaking in an interview on Happy FM, nobody will listen to Gyedu-Blay Ambolley’s song if he was making music in this era.

“Go to his era, who was he bigger than in his era? I’m not even talking about now. Listen to what I'm saying. There are people singing on the street, they are still singing. If Ambolley was an artiste today, I swear nobody will play his songs,” he said.



Bulldog however said he has brought up artistes and knows who has a talent and with that background, he has the confidence to say there were people more talented than Gyedu-Blay Ambolley in his time.



“I am an artist manager. I’ve seen talents, I’ve worked with talents, I know talents and before I got here, I hear and dealt with many talents so I can say that even during his era people were singing better than him,” he said.



