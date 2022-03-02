If I contest in Ayawaso West Wuogon again, 'nothing can save MP Lydia' - Dumelo

John Dumelo was a candidate on the ticket of the NDC

Actor John Dumelo is optimistic that if he contests for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat in 2024, he will win.

He believes that in 2024 nothing can save Lydia Alhassan who beat him in the 2020 elections by a few thousand votes.



John Dumelo made this known in a tweet replying a Twitter user who wished he could win the seat in the next election.



He said: “If I decide to contest there again, nothing can save MP Lydia.”



John Dumelo contested for the Parliamentary seat for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the 2020 election.

An election that was keenly contested between the governing New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress.



During the campaign leading up to the election, John Dumelo used his strategies to pull Lydia Alhassan out of her shell into the gutters.



However, John Dumelo lost to Lydia Alhassan who polled 39,851 as against his 37,778 votes he garnered on the day.



Although John Dumelo called for a recount, he later rescinded his decision conceding to Lydia Alhassan who was the incumbent Member of Parliament.