If I deal with only established artists, I will retire with them - Sammy Flex

Media personality, Sammy Flex

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly celebrated in the Ghanaian media space as Sammy Flex has explained why he positioned himself as the 'go-to presenter' for most up-and-coming talents.

Speaking on the latest edition of DJ Mac’s Hot Palaver show, the presenter for Zylofon FM's trending mid-morning entertainment show, opened up about the many young employees he's recruited and built over the years.



He also touched on talents he has helped so far in the industry and when asked why he wasn't hesitant about giving opportunities to new ones, he replied that:



“There are always going to be new artists coming every time in some years to come. Kojo Antwi will not be the Kojo Antwi we all rushed to talk to; other artists will come all the time so if I want sustenance and longevity as a presenter, I don't only have to deal with just established artists.”

He stressed that “if I deal with only established artists and they retire, it means I retire with them. If they pass I have passed with them, but there are always fresh talents whom when I align with, can give me the longevity as a presenter on radio.”



DJ Mac and listeners of the Hot Palaver show were particularly impressed by this reply and applauded him for the good work done over the years.