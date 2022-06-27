0
'If I ever charge for sex, I’m charging more than $10,000' - Efia Odo

Efia Odo 780x405 1 Efia Odo

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo engages followers on Twitter

Socialite answers questions about her life

Efia Odo addresses rumours and perceptions about her personality

Andrea Owusu, also known as Efia Odo, a socialite known to engage her numerous social media followers has been answering some intimate questions relating to public perception about herself.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022; she posted a tweet about the fact that she hears a lot of crazy things about her person and asked followers to share some of the things they have heard about her.

"The shit I hear about myself is crazy. What’s the craziest thing you’ve heard about me ? I would love to hear this," her original post read.

The issue of sex came across as one that interested quite a number of her followers and she engaged some of them by answering a number of the perceptions.

On the subject of talk that she charged 1,500 Ghana cedis for sex (2 years ago), she responded: "If I ever charge for Sex I’m charging more than $10k."

"They said you slept with Shattawale but I don’t believe. Is it true?," one tweep posted to which she replied: "False. I’m closer to men than I am with woman. Charles was another close friend of mine."

She disclosed that she currently lived in New York and also addressed issues about her activism and style of dressing that has been described as controversial.

