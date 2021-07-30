If I ever leaked the audio, may I never succeed in life – Salma tearfully apologizes to Moesha

• Salma has denied leaking a phone conversation she had with Moesha

• Although she admitted to recording the conversation, she denied ever publicly exposing it to spite the actress



• Salma has pleaded for forgiveness from Moesha



Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has revealed her reasons for recording her conversation with Moesha’s Personal Assistant.



Salma was alleged to have secretly recorded and leaked a conversation she had with Moesha’s P.A in which he revealed damning secrets about her.



A section of the public is of the view that Salma deliberately leaked the conversation to embarrass and spite the actress.

Afia Schwarzenegger in particular has accused the actress of plotting with Moesha’s Personal Assistant to pay her back due to some claims Moesha made some time ago that she (Salma) did liposuction.



But in a response, Salma has tearfully apologized for recording her conversation with Moesha’s P.A.



Salma said she recorded the conversation because she had a strong conviction that Moesha’s personal assistant was up to something mischievous.



“I apologise to Moesha for this audio being out. It wasn’t my intention. If it was my intention may I never succeed in my entire life. We had our differences but this isn’t something I wished for her or for anybody. I never thought of doing something like this. I am so sorry, I apologize. I’m not the kind of person that you think I am. And to Moesha I forgive you for everything you have been trying to apologize for. I pray and hope that you recover very soon.”



“Elikem advised that we record this conversation. He advised that we record the conversation because the boy will even call me in the first place and later on sent it to me. At the beginning of the audio, I was questioning the guy not because I was interested in any information. I was questioning him because these are things he already said before recording the audios I wanted us to have everything on record for evidence's sake and that was why I was asking the questions.” She added.

It can be recalled that all efforts to reconcile Salma with her former best friend, Moesha proved futile.



Sometime in 2020 during an interview with Abeiku Santana, Salma established that there was no need to smoke the peace pipe with Moesha adding that she was satisfied with the fact that they are no longer friends.



