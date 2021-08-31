‘If I joke, your mother will kill me’ – Funny Face hints reason for his 7th suicide attempt

Funny Face and Baby mama, Vanessa

Funny Face narrowly escaped death when two army men intervened in his suicide attempt. He points accusing fingers at the mother of his children, Vanessa Anokyewaa, as the cause of his depression and possible assailant in future.

Unfortunately, Funny Face is suffering from another mental breakdown in some videos he has shared online. Two of the videos shows him walking and talking on a deserted road in the middle of the night.



The third, which showed two army men engaging in him a conversation revealed that the men saved him from committing suicide the night before. This is how he captioned the video:





“JEHOVAH BLESS GHANA ARMED FORCES “ GYE NYAME “. 7 suicides attempts in less Dan 2 years NANA YAW ODURO BOATENG OHENE BENSON RICHMOND Hmmmm JEHOVAH.. pls hold my heart and lips .. for dis is too much for me .. or the secrets and names which are abt to drop will shake GHANA. Aaahba! Now Koraa de3r... I have given up .. ooh why me ooooh LORD. my #ELLAandBELLA my baby KIMBERLYN .. DADDY loves you with all his heart .. but how things are going at da expense of my life for the 7th time.

“DADDY is not giving up on you girls .. but I have to stay and watch and spend on you girls from afar... if I joke .. ur mother will kill me !! THE TRUTH IS COMING OUT SOON .. how I was disgraced and embarrassed at TEMA .. video and voice Notes coming soon. Stillllllllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND “...



KASOA VANDAMME “ IT HAS REALLY OVER ME “... it’s all over .. “ OPOKU NFA NINKU “ medware min ho npae.”



