'If I knew this would happen like I would’ve worn kaba and slit' - Efia Odo on 'controversial' dress

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.zionfelix.net

Efia Odo has dropped another reaction to the criticism of her dress.

The Ghanaian actress and model has been subjected to criticism following the dress she wore to Kwesi Arthur’s ‘Son of Jacob’ album listening.

Some of her critics, including Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, called for her arrest.

She hit back by calling them jokers.

In another reply sighted by Zionfelix.net, Efia said she would have worn Kaba and Slit if she knew her dress will create controversies.

Her latest reaction was after Kwaw Kese implored the media to focus on the success of the album.

“If I knew this would happen like I would’ve worn kaba and slit, I fucked up,” Efia Odo wrote on Twitter.





Source: www.zionfelix.net
