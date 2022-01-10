If I'm supposed to dance in a movie, I’ll be in trouble - Majid Michel

Majid Michel discloses what a bad dancer he is

Majid Michel narrates how he avoided scripts that required he danced

Majid Michel calls himself a bad dancer



Majid Michel warns against bad company



41-year-old movie sensation Majid Michel has narrated how he had to find ways around movies that required him to dance.



In an interview on Joy FM's 'The Reason is Jesus', Majid Michel confessed to being a terrible dancer.



“I am one of those people who dance to the words of the music and not the beat. I clap when no one is clapping and I’m like, let me wait and see when everyone is clapping then I go with them. I just don’t hear the beat", he said.

“If I am supposed to dance in a movie, I’m in trouble. Then I have to act the dancing because it doesn’t come naturally,” Majid added.



The actor however during the interview revealed his focus is now on the knowledge of the things of God as he confessed to some of the vices he was involved in back in the day.



According to Majid Michel, he was involved in drugs, fighting on the street and smoking, which he attributed to the kind of friends he had.



“I used to go out and drink, booze and smoke. We get into fights at Osu. Oh yes, oh yes. We used to do a lot of boozing, a lot of fighting on the streets in the middle of the roads. Oh, I did a lot of that.



“I did some drugs you know, we tried something small and we see how it goes. Friends are critical. Be careful your friends are very, very critical in your life, who you associate yourself with is serious,” he advised.