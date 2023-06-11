0
If I wasn’t a musician, I would’ve taken up comedy – Davido

Sun, 11 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has revealed that he would have been a comedian if he wasn’t doing music.

The 30 Billion Gang head honcho disclosed this in a recent chat with Youtuber, Tayo Aina.

He said he would have excelled at stand-up comedy because he is a “funny guy.”

Davido said, “If I wasn’t a musician, I’d be a stand-up comedian. I’m a funny guy.

“Even in school, I was always the guy to make people laugh. So, I think that kind of transcended into my entertainment, music and just being a people-person.

“I love making people laugh, I don’t know why. It’s like my joy. I love making people laugh, I love making people happy. I love making people feel comfortable, I love making people just feel nice because I know how it feels not to feel good. That bad feeling, I don’t like it and I don’t want anybody to have it.”

