‘If I wasn’t romantic, my wife won’t lay down for four kids’ – BullGod brags

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bullgod, has stated that in spite of his feisty nature, he is an extremely romantic person.

The controversial media personality said his wife can testify to the fact that he (Bullgod) is a ‘helpless romantic’.

Emphasizing his prowess, the fact that his wife bore him four children, is enough proof that he (Bullgod) is a romantic man.

“My wife is the best person to answer that question. But I know she feels me a lot. If not, she won’t lay down for four children. We have four children, Aseda, Nyhira, Adom and Sika. We are looking forward to the fifth and we will name her, Ayeyi,” he established in an interview with Abeiku Santana.

On how constantly he visits his wife and kids, Bullgod said;

“First, I was doing it like twice, now it's thrice. You know the nature of our work. My wife lives abroad and I live in Ghana. We both agreed to that. As for the kids, I’m always there for them. We Facetime.”

Bullgod who tied the knot with his wife sometime in July 2008, has since been married for the past 14 years.

Watch the video below:



EB/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
