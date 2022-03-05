If Rihanna were Nigerian, people would say witches will attack the child - Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa and Rihanna

Toke Makinwa has said that people would have reacted differently to Rihanna showing off her bare baby bump if she were a Nigerian.

The media personality reposted a photo of the Barbadian singer flaunting her bump at a restaurant in Paris.



"If she was Nigerian world people will say witches will attack the child," she wrote.



Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer, and business mogul, Rihanna left very little to the imagination as she donned risqué apparel for the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, showing off her bump.

The 34-year-old who has, since announcing her pregnancy, flaunted it with pride, stormed the fashion show in black maternity lingerie. It was paired with a thong and a leather trench coat that covered her behind.



Looking elegant, Rihanna complemented her looks with layered silver necklaces, including a choker, cross pendant and drop earrings. Various international portals have reported that the singer dropped jaws when arrived at the venue and walked down the red carpet to take her seat in the front row.



About a month ago, Rihanna announced she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.