0
Menu
Entertainment

If Rihanna were Nigerian, people would say witches will attack the child - Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa And Rihanna Toke Makinwa and Rihanna

Sat, 5 Mar 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Toke Makinwa has said that people would have reacted differently to Rihanna showing off her bare baby bump if she were a Nigerian.

The media personality reposted a photo of the Barbadian singer flaunting her bump at a restaurant in Paris.

"If she was Nigerian world people will say witches will attack the child," she wrote.

Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer, and business mogul, Rihanna left very little to the imagination as she donned risqué apparel for the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, showing off her bump.

The 34-year-old who has, since announcing her pregnancy, flaunted it with pride, stormed the fashion show in black maternity lingerie. It was paired with a thong and a leather trench coat that covered her behind.

Looking elegant, Rihanna complemented her looks with layered silver necklaces, including a choker, cross pendant and drop earrings. Various international portals have reported that the singer dropped jaws when arrived at the venue and walked down the red carpet to take her seat in the front row.

About a month ago, Rihanna announced she is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky.

Source: mynigeria.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Hearts wins 2022 President’s Cup after beating Kotoko
Dzifa Gomashie ‘tackles’ Prof Martey
Ofori-Atta speaks on cancellation of roads tolls
Ofori-Atta speaks on cancellation of roads tolls
Presidency 'broke', cannot fund Independence Day Celebration - Chief of Staff
Grand P proposes to his heavily endowed girlfriend on TV
An evacuee’s harrowing experience from Ukraine
A look at Kwadwo Safo Jnr’s magnificent home and luxurious fleet of cars
Show some respect to Bono chiefs – Akufo-Addo told