If Sarkodie fails to pick your calls, you can also retaliate – Strongman to musicians

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman

Popular Ghanaian Rapper, Osei Kwaku Vincent popularly known as 'Strongman' said musicians complaining about Sarkodie's refusal to pick calls or reply messages should do the same to him.

According to Strongman, 'crying' to the public about the problem will not solve anything.



One can recall that Sarkodie has been criticized by colleagues in recent times for his habit of ignoring phone calls and replying to messages.



But reacting to the issue during an interview with Angel Fm's 'Drive Time Show', Strongman emphasized that those complaining about Sarkodie’s habit of ignoring their phone calls and messages can never force him to respond.

“If Sarkodie is ignoring your calls because you need him, you can also choose to ignore his calls when he needs you. That is tit-for-tat. If I call Sarkodie and he ignores my calls because I need him, I will never come out to complain but I will also ignore his calls when he needs me. Complaining will never make him respond to my calls,” he said.



“I don’t understand why some people are complaining as if Sarkodie is their girlfriend. Even your girlfriend can decide not to answer your calls how much more Sarkodie who bought his own phone and buys his credit. You can’t force him to respond to your calls,” he added.