‘If Sonnie Badu turns into a pig, we will eat him’ – Chief Binney

Chief Binney and Sonnie Badu

A former deputy National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Binney, has reacted to preacher Sonnie Badu’s claims that pork attracts demonic spirits.

The Rockhill Church pastor’s claims have since stirred massive reactions, which includes a large section of social media, refuting the assertion.



Earlier, while addressing his congregants, Sonnie Badu said,



“When the devil wants to get through to you, they must first test your spiritual appetite. The number one way through which witches invade bodies is food. Also, the bible declares that some animals are unclean. What do you think an unclean animal is? In order words, when that unclean animal is found in you spiritually, it gives the witch quick access to jump in.



“Anything that has pork, pork is unclean! Even when you go to the Chinese restaurant and they ask for your order and you say pork, they keep asking you just to be sure, because they are aware of the kind of animal you are requesting to have,” he stressed.



But reacting on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrooko’ morning show, host Kwame Sefa Kayi read out some interesting messages from listeners, including NDC’s Chief Binney.

“If Sonnie Badu himself turn into kwii (pig), we will eat him,” a message from Chief Biney read by the host said.



However, Rev Sonnie Badu has asked critics of his pork claims to seek the right answers from the witches and wizards themselves if they think he is not telling the truth.



“You can ask all witches and wizards”, he challenged.



EB/AS