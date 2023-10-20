If Stonebwoy wins a Grammy award, I’ll meet him at the airport naked - Abena Moet

Media personality, Abena Moet

Media personality, Abena Moet, has vowed to strip off her clothes and meet Stonebwoy at the airport should he win a Grammy award in the near future.

According to her, she would be extremely excited if the dancehall musician won the much-coveted Grammy award.



Her comment comes after Stonebwoy submitted his Fifth-Dimension album for the Grammy Academy’s consideration.



However, in reaction to the development, Abena Moet, while presenting the news on the Neat FM Entertainment show said,



“Global Music Record label has congratulated our own superstar, Stonebwoy, for his Grammy consideration. If Stonebwoy wins a Grammy award, I’ll go naked to meet him at the airport. I mean it, I will be waving my breast put the award on it, and take it home.”



She went ahead to state her definition of Grammy consideration and nomination.



In her words, “There is a difference between Grammy consideration and nomination but the consideration alone isn’t easy. Because consideration means that they’ve considered you as a potential nominee. So his latest Fifth Dimension Album has been considered at the 66th Grammy Awards.

“So if he gets a nomination, some of the categories he could get consideration include, Best Global Music Album, Best Reggae album, and also the Best African Music Performance. This means he could even get three nominations,” said Abena Moet.



SB/BB



