If a man cheats on me, I’ll retaliate – Dorathy Bachor

Dorathy Bachor is a former Big Brother Naija housemate

The first runner-up in Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition), Dorathy Bachor, says if a man cheats on her, she will reciprocate.

Bachor made this known as a guest on Toke Moments, a podcast hosted by popular media personality, Toke Makinwa.



Sharing how she acts when in a romantic relationship, Bachor said,



“I am more of a loyalist. I can be talking to multiple people but when I am with you, I am with you. I am always open, and I always want my partner to be open with me.



Tell me everything. But, if you cheat on me, I will cheat back. You are mine, I am yours; nobody is going anywhere. We are in there together. But, don’t do things to me that you wouldn’t want me to do to you.”

She added, “If I call you and you don’t pick my call, I also would not pick when you call me. I am actually that bad, because I have so much insecurity. I like being open. If you are not talking to me, who are you talking to?



If I am going to date you or commit to you, you have to give me the same energy. It has to be full energy; you cannot give me half-baked.”



