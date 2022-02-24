If anyone saw my future, it’d be my school mates - Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone

Ghanaian Entrepreneur and Originator of Highlife music, Reggie Rockstone has mentioned that only his Achimota schoolmates saw his future.

Describing his years spent in the school he shared that, the school has a big hand in who he is today and he still has fond memories of the school.



Talking to AJ on the Y107.9FM’s Y Leaderboard Series he said, “If anybody saw who I would become today, it would be the people that I went to school with”.



According to him, they were previewed to who he was from the very beginning and the beautiful part about his story is that, “anyone who knows me from back the day can testify that they are not surprised who I became because right from school I was playing shows”.

Reggie noted that, he has paid his dues to the school right from the first day he stepped feet into the school.



“From the first day I came to school from day 1 Nino’s night, that was where the whole school saw what I could do” he explained.



He added that ever since then, he has not stopped till this stage and he appreciates them and the role they played on his career.