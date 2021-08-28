If children are born out of great sex, a lot of couples would be childless - Uncle Ebo Whyte

Uncle Ebo Whyte is a celebrate playwright

Celebrated playwright and author, James Ebo Whyte, popularly known as Uncle Ebo Whyte, has stated that great sex is not a yardstick for the ability to give birth.

He argued that if that was the case, many couples would be without their own children.



Speaking on Showbiz 360 on TV3 with host, Giovanni Caleb, and monitored by GhanaWeb, Uncle Ebo Whyte explained that the subject of sex is one that many think they know so much about, but actually know almost nothing about.



Explaining why he decided to write a book on sex after 38 years of marriage, he said that fear has been the biggest reason.

“No, for fear of how will it be received, what will people say, because it is one subject everybody thinks they’re a master of and yet a lot of people know next to nothing about. If children were born out of good sex, a lot of marriages would be childless because even though everybody think they so much about it, the majority ha be no clue what they are doing,” he explained.



