‘If it's love, that man shows me love’ - Black Sherif opens up about Burna Boy

Ghanaian singer, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, known in the showbiz circles as Black Sherif, has opened up about his relationship with Burna Boy not long after the two released a music video for their Second Sermon collaboration.



Speaking to Zionfelix, the 20-year-old artiste said the Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, likes him because of his authenticity and uniqueness.



“Burna Boy likes my music and I think my authenticity. He likes how real I am. There are people you meet and easily connect with, that's how our relationship is like. If it's love, that man shows me, love,” he said.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif has added that between the first and second videos for his ‘Second Sermon’ songs, he loves the first video more because it wasn't planned.



“Between the first and second sermon videos, I love the first video for ‘Second Sermon’ because it was the most random video ever; we didn't know we were going to shoot and when we did, the song took off. So I love that video,” he added.



In 2021, Burna Boy expressed interest to feature on Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ after the 'African Giant' shared and played the track over and over again on social media.



Subsequently, conversations about doing a remix for 'Second Sermon' began after a member of Burna Boy's team reached out to Black Sherif.



On December 8, 2021, the two artistes released the remix version which has already clocked over 1.8 million views on YouTube.