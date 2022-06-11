If it were Ghana, they'd be praying for your death - Afia Pokuaa reacts to Justin Bieber's ill-health

Canadian singer updates fans on his health

Half of Justin Bieber's face paralyzed



Journalist shades Ghanaians



Journalist, Afia Pokuaa has reacted to the overwhelming love demonstrated to Canadian singer Justin Bieber who has received prayers and well-wishes across the globe following the announcement of his ill-health.



Justin, in a self-recorded video on Friday revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition that has caused temporal paralysis in half of his face. The virus has affected the nerves in his ear and face reason why he cancelled his shows.



"I love you guys and keep me in your prayers," read the caption of the viral video.



Afia Poku nicknamed Vim Lady took to her Facebook page to commend persons living abroad for their love demonstrated towards the 28-year-old award-winning singer, a situation she noted cannot be said among Ghanaians.

According to Afia, people in her country are always looking for the downfall of others. They can go to the extent of wishing death for others and will never stop to offer prays when their 'enemy' falls sick.



"PRAY 4 BEIBER. Ghana anka people will be praying for your downfall and even death for sharing your struggle with sickness BUT somewhere in obimanso they are PRAYING 4 JUSTIN BEIBER. Yebebree akye paa," read her Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on June 11.



