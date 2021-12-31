If tables were turned, Ghanaians would have accused Nigerian artistes of wanting to colonize their industry - Rita Onwurah

Nigerian filmmaker, Rita Onwurah

Nigerian filmmaker, Rita Onwurah has shared her experience in Ghana in reaction to Shatta Wale's rant about Nigerian singers not doing enough to help Ghanaian singers.

Onwurah who disclosed that one can't sell their DVDs in Ghana directly as a Nigerian distributor/marketer, stated that you'll have to get a Ghanaian distributor, redesign and reprint new DVDs with the marketer's company named as the distributor.



Insisting that Shatta Wale's rant is annoying, the filmmaker added that if tables were turned, Ghanaians would have accused Nigerian artists of wanting to colonize their industry and kick them out.



