‘If the pastor has been arrested then it’s time for me to report myself’ - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

• Shatta Wale discloses intentions of handing himself over to the police

• Police arrest Jesus Ahuofe over Shatta Wale death prophecy



• Shatta Wale feigns gun attack after death prophecy



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has disclosed that it is time to turn himself in to the police.



This comes after the pastor who prophesied the death of the dancehall artiste, Jesus Ahuofe, was grabbed by the police on October 19, 2021, at the premises of Accra FM where he was scheduled for an interview.



Following the prediction that Shatta Wale will be shot by some unknown gun men on October 18, 2021, the dancehall artiste’s personal assistant took to social media that same day to announce that the Shatta Movement boss was allegedly shot by some gunmen at East Legon in Accra and was receiving treatment at an unknown medical facility.

Hours after, the police announced it had launched investigations into the matter.



Shatta Wale also stated in an earlier statement issued on Facebook that the alleged gun attack was a prank.



In the statement, Shatta Wale said he will freely hand himself over only on the condition that the laws in Ghana are able to function properly.



Shatta Wale in his statement could not fathom why the police turned a blind eye to the numerous prophecies about his death but are only interested in his ‘fake’ shooting incident.



“So the police of this country want to tell me none of them saw those threatening statements online to take Action? This pastor said 18th October Shatta Wale will be shot and you want to tell me you didn’t see from your cybercrime department nor did u hear or come across anything like that online? I won’t wait for the Ghana police to call my father and tell my father, his son got shot this afternoon,” he said.

But in a new development, Shatta has revealed his intentions to willingly hand himself over to the police now that the prophet has been arrested.



“If the pastor has been arrested then I need to be arrested too cuz that was what I wanted. Thank you IGP. Reporting myself in a bit,” he wrote on Facebook.







