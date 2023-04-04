‘If they steal your votes, go independent’ – Fred Nuamah told

Fred Nuamah is the CEO of the Ghana Movie Awards and a politician

The Director for Creative Arts at Ghana's National Commission for Culture, Mr. Socrate Safo, has thrown his weight behind Fred Nuamah, in his bid to contest in the upcoming NDC Parliamentary Primaries, scheduled for May 13, 2023.

Ghana Movie Awards CEO cum actor, Fred Nuamah, has filed his forms to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC.



Fred would be battling his former best friend, John Dumelo, and one other individual, for the mandate to represent the party in the constituency.



However, social media, particularly, the showbiz fraternity has been divided over the two candidates.



It appears that the colleagues of these two actors have chosen their favourites. On the back of this, Socrate Safo has publicly declared his support for Fred Nuamah.



Sharing goodwill messages to Fred as part of his closing remarks on United Showbiz, Socrate said: “Fred Nuamah all the way. Even if they steal your votes, forcefully take your mandate from you, or try to sabotage you, we shall go independent.”

Fred Nuamah and John Dumelo ‘fight’ over NDC primaries, Ayawaso Wuogon seat



John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah have seemingly not looked ‘eye to eye’ since they both announced their bid to contest in the 2023 elections on the ticket of the NDC at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



Earlier in a discussion on the United Showbiz, Fred Nuamah stated that he was surprised Dumelo decided to join the Ayawaso race again, claiming that the actor had told him he was picking forms to contest at SALL in the Volta Region.



He also claimed his friend(Dumelo), gave him his blessings and approval to contest in the NDC primaries at Ayawaso West Wuogon.



However, in a later interview, John Dumeo denied all the claims, emphasizing that Fred Nuamah knew he (Dumelo) would contest to represent the constituency once again in the 2024 election but he (Nuamah) went to pick the forms anyway.

John Dumelo noted that despite Mr. Nuamah’s decision, he would still contest and win the NDC primaries to vie for elections in 2024.



Fred Nuamah had also expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious, adding that 80% of respondents in a recent poll conducted, have tipped him winner against John Dumelo who pulled just 20% of the endorsements from the constituents.







EB/BB