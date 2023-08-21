'If we had 20 types of Ayisha Modi in the industry, it would’ve been better' – Kwaku Manu

Ayisha Modi is best described by many as extremely controversial, however, Kwaku Manu thinks otherwise.

Ayisha has carved a controversial niche for herself with the constant fights on social media but actor Kwaku Manu insists that the former is better than many people think.



In his latest interview with Zionfelix, the Kumawood actor has described Ayisha as a good woman who has industry issues at heart.



According to him, Ayisha has invested so much in people’s lives, adding that the entertainment industry would’ve been in a much better place if it had more of her calibre.



“Ayisha is a very good, kindhearted woman. She has her imperfections but she is very sweet. The entertainment industry would have been a good place if we had like 20 of her types. But Ayisha is very sweet. If she were a slice of meat, I would have said her kind is delicious,” he stated.



While admitting that Ayisha has got an uncontrollable range, Kwaku Manu said good people are those with the most flaws.



“Everyone has got his or her shortfalls in her case, you cannot control her if she is in her element. The only time she cools down is when she is done with what she has set her mind to do. That’s her only problem. I have realized that good people are those with the most flaws,” he added.

EB/NOQ